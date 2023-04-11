IPL 2023: Fans 'Feel Bad' for Prithvi Shaw after Getting Trolled for All Matches This Season

Prithvi Shaw was dismissed again for a low score in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Shaw has so far made 12 against Lucknow Super Giants, 7 against Gujarat Titans and got out for a duck against Rajasthan Royals.

On Tuesday, Shaw managed just 15 runs from 10 balls and hit three fours in his short innings, before he was caught by Cameroon Green off the bowling of Hrithik Shokee.

Having played four matches this season, Prithvi Shaw has been dismissed in the powerplay on all occasions.

… and Fans were not happy

Delhi Capitals’ Assistant coach Pravin Amre had earlier backed Prithvi Shaw’s form, saying: “Prithvi Shaw is a capable batter. But yes, he hasn’t delivered according to our expectations. We are hopeful that he will deliver for us. We all know that he has the ability."

Former India player and coach Ravi Shastri felt that Shaw being used as an ‘Impact Player’ is not ideal.

“I think a player of his quality and age he wants to be in the thick of things all the time. He should want to and not say I’m happy to be an Impact Player. It’s not a good sign and it won’t help. I mean he is young. You want him to be part of everything, to be in the mx and contribute with a catch to through fielding, get into good habits there rather than being in the habit of - I’m only going to bat and then feet up in the dressing room. That is not good for a guy at his age," Shastri had told ESPNCricinfo.

