'Karma Right on Face': Twitterati Roasts Naveen-ul-Haq After LSG's Exit From IPL 2023 Following Defeat vs MI

Afghanistan paceman Naveen-ul-Haq faced the wrath of trolls after Lucknow Super Giants were eliminated from the Indian Premier League 2023 after suffering a defeat to Mumbai Indians. Naveen claimed a four-fer against the five-time champions in the eliminator but wasn’t able to avoid an 81-run thrashing at Chepauk.

Naveen, who has been under the spotlight since his angry exchanges with Virat Kohli during a league game against RCB, was constantly booed by the Chepauk crowd but he did well and claimed the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green and Tilak Varma.

However, despite his outstanding performances he was brutally roasted on Twitter and the reason was his recent social media activities.

Naveen took a sly dig on Royal Challengers Bangalore after they were eliminated from the playoffs race. The pacer posted a video which seemingly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli after their defeat to Gujarat Titans in the last match of league stage.

While the fans on Twitter started trolling Naveen after LSG were eliminated from IPL 2023 following the crushing 81-run defeat against Mumbai.

Meanwhile, it all started with an on-field altercation between Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen during the second innings of the match. The Afghanistan pacer was also seen in an animated exchange during the post-match formality after RCB earned the points on offer. Kohli was also seen in a verbal exchange with Kyle Mayers before LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir ushered the West Indies all-rounder away. But, things took a turn for the worse as Gambhir squared up against Kohli and the spat ensued.