WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja Hugs Wife Rivaba After Handing CSK a Memorable Win in IPL 2023 Final

Ravindra Jadeja smascked a six and a four on th last two balls as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifted their record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after beating Gujarat Titans (GT) in a last-ball thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

After hitting the winning runs, Jadeja ran to MS Dhoni and hugged his captain in heart-warming momment.

Chennai won the IPL title for the fifth time to go level with Mumbai Indians (MI).

After the win, Ravindra Jadeja was seen embracing his wife, who is also a BJP MLA from Gujarat, Rivaba Jadeja.

Ravindra Jdeja said dedicated CSK’s IPL 2023 win to MS Dhoni.

“Feeling amazing winning fifth title in front of my home crowd. They’ve come in big numbers to support CSK. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for rain to stop till late night. Want to say big congratulations to CSK fans. Want to dedicate this win to one of the special members of our team - MS Dhoni. I was just thinking that I need to swing hard no matter what. Yeah anything can happen. I was looking to hit straight because Mohit can bowl slower ones. Want to say congratulations to each and every fan of CSK. Just keep cheering the way you’ve been cheering," Jadeja said.

(With inputs from Agencies)