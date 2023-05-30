WATCH: Rayudu in Tears After Final Knock for CSK, MS Dhoni Lets Him Lift the IPL Trophy

Veteran batter Ambati Rayudu retired happily from Indian Premier League (IPL) with a title win to remember. On Tuesday night, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 wickets to become the joint-most successful franchise in the tournament history. Thus, Rayudu ended his IPL career with 6 six titles to his name - 3 each for CSK and MI.

Rayudu had already announced that the season finale against GT will be his last game. In a tweet posted on Sunday evening, he also added that there won’t be any ‘U-turn’ for him after making the decision. But the rain in Ahmedabad made him wait for more than two days to retire with pride as the final face-off was moved to the reserved day.

After CSK’s memorable win, Rayudu was greeted by one and all with open hearts. He played a terrific 19-run cameo, off just 8 deliveries, in the revised chase of 171 in 15 overs. After playing a commendable knock for Chennai for the last time, the veteran batter had tears in his eyes.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni had saved the best for his retiring teammate. The CSK captain called up Rayudu on the stage and asked him to lift the trophy alongside Ravindra Jadeja. The IPL shared the video of the moment on its official Twitter handle which has now gone viral with more than 570k views and still counting.

“It’s a fairytale finish and I couldn’t have asked for more. It’s unbelievable, really fortunate to have played in some great sides. This win is something I will remember for the rest of my life, for all the hard work in the last 30 years, happy that it finished on this note. I would like to take this moment to thank my family and thank my father, without him I wouldn’t have been here today," said Rayudu after playing his final knock for CSK.

Captain Dhoni also heaped praise on Rayudu, stating that the batter always looks to give his hundred per cent on the field.

‘The special thing about Rayudu is he will always give his 100% when he is on his field. But with him in the team, I will never win the Fairplay Award. He always wants to contribute and he has been a fantastic cricketer. I’ve been playing with him for a long time, since the India A tours. He’s a player who can play spin and pace equally well. It is something really special. I felt he would do something really special, I’m really happy for him. This game will be one he will remember," Dhoni said.