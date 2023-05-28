'Selling Dhoni in First IPL Auction was a Career Highlight': Auctioneer Richard Madley Recalls Sweet Moment with CSK Captain

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are geared up to take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final on Sunday. The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium is all set to host the two heavyweights in the marquee clash. The Dhoni fever has already taken over Ahmedabad city as the fans are eagerly waiting for the Men in Yellow to take the field in what could possibly be the last game for the legendary wicketkeeper-batter.

Dhoni, who is eyeing his 5th IPL title as the CSK skipper, has been associated with the franchise since the beginning of the tournament in 2008. Ahead of the season finale on Sunday, former IPL auctioneer Richard Madley recalled the first-ever auction of the league when he sold Dhoni to CSK. Following an intense bidding war between Mumbai Indians and CSK, the Chennai-based franchise roped in Dhoni for INR 6 crore, making him the most expensive player of the inaugural season.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Madley shared a picture of a note, addressed to his son Harry, which was signed by Dhoni. The veteran auctioneer said his career highlights were selling the legendary cricketer to CSK.

“Selling #Dhoni in the first #IPL auction was a career highlight & meeting him was very special. He signed this for my son @harrymadley6 Good luck today #CSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove," Madley tweeted.

The final against GT will be Dhoni’s 250th IPL appearance in the league, the most by any player in history. It’s also his 11th final as a player and 10th as CSK captain.

IN 249 matches, Dhoni has scored 5,082 runs at an average of 39.09 and a strike rate of 135.96 in 217 innings. He has smashed 24 half-centuries and is also the seventh-highest run scorer in the IPL. He has represented CSK in 219 games, scoring 4508 runs in 190 innings.