WATCH: Annoyed MS Doni Denies Deepak Chahar an Autograph, Here's What Happened Next

Funny banters between MS Dhoni and fast-bowler Deepak Chahar continued even after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. On Monday night, the men in yellow defeated reigning champions Gujarat Titans in a rain-curtailed game by 5 wickets to become the joint-most successful IPL franchise. They equalled Mumbai Indians’ record for most IPL titles.

The members of the Chennai Super Kings were all over the field after Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six and a boundary to Mohit Sharma, sealing a famous win for his team. People began approaching captain Dhoni for his autograph and he obliged every time. However, Chahar wasn’t that lucky. As the CSK pacer went to his captain for a signature, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter denied it straight away.

A video surfaced on social media in which Dhoni could be seen backing off after Chahar asks him for an autograph. After multiple denials, the CSK skipper finally agrees to sign his shirt.

Dhoni’s gestures were hilarious and this wasn’t the first time he mocked Chahar on the field. Probably, the CSK captain wasn’t happy with his bowler for leaking too many runs in the first innings and also dropping Shubman Gill’s catch at the beginning of the play.

The incident happened in the second over. Tushar Deshpande bowled a full-length delivery, which flew straight to Chahar, who failed to hold onto the ball. The blunder left the on-air commentators Ravi Shastri and Ian Bishop unimpressed.

“Straight into his belly! Couldn’t have placed the fielder better MS Dhoni. Don’t miss a player like this, should be in the buckets," noted Shastri.

“He is going to remember this, Deepak Chahar that he dropped Shubman Gill when he was on 1. During the MI vs GT game, it was Tim David, who let go of Gill when he was on 3. And he made them pay. Chahar would be hoping he can find some retribution. Else it might be a long evening for CSK," said Ian Bishop.

However, Dhoni’s lightning-fast glove work corrected Chahar’s mistake in the 7th over. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter stumped the Gujarat Titans opener to repair the damage done by the dropped chance.