WATCH: Dhoni's Lightning-fast Glove Work Beats Shubman Gill, CSK Skipper Sets Massive T20 Record

The superfast stumping has now made MS Dhoni the first Indian to record 300 dismissals in T20 cricket

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 20:40 IST

Ahmedabad, India

MS Dhoni stumps out Shubman Gill in IPL 2023 Final
The Chennai Super Kings fans, especially those who arrived in Ahmedabad from other cities, were obviously dejected after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final was washed out on Sunday and moved to the Reserve Day – May 29. They waited for an extra day to see their favourite star – MS Dhoni – in action. But opener Shubman Gill almost spoiled their party with the blistering start he provided to Gujarat Titans.

After being asked to bat first, Gill continued his red-hot form and began toying with the CSK bowlers one after another. He was a bit lucky to get dropped by Deepak Chahar at a score of 3. But after getting a second life, he shifted gears and hammered a hat-trick of boundaries to Tushar Deshpande. The CSK fans were taken aback by Gill’s fireworks until Dhoni’s lightning-fast glove work behind the wickets lit up the environment at the world’s largest stadium.

The incident happened on the final delivery of the seventh over. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bowled a flat-length ball, Gill stretched forward to drive but got beaten by the sharp turn. Dhoni collected the ball safely and disturbed the woodwork before Gill could get his foot back into the crease.

The superfast stumping has now made Dhoni the first Indian to record 300 dismissals in T20 cricket. He now tops the list of wicketkeepers with 295 dismissals in the shortest format of the game. Apart from stumpings and catches behind the wickets, the CSK skipper has also taken 5 catches as a non-wicket-keeper in 377 matches.

    Earlier, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter also become the first-ever cricketer to appear in 250 IPL matches. He is also the first Indian player to reach this feat. While Dhoni leads the charts with 250 IPL appearances, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma stands second with 243 appearances. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is next on the list with 242 games followed by Virat Kohli (237), Ravindra Jadeja (226) and Shikhar Dhawan (217).

    first published: May 29, 2023, 20:34 IST
    last updated: May 29, 2023, 20:40 IST
