CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final: Heavy Rain Delays Play - Who Gets The Trophy if Game is Washed Out?

The fans are eagerly waiting for the grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, set to get underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday evening. However, the Ahmedabad weather has begun playing spoilsport, turning down the excitement of the cricket fans.

IPL 2023 Final Live: CSK vs GT

The clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been interrupted by heavy showers in Ahemadabad. The IPL 2023 final was supposed to get underway following a star-studded closing ceremony with several Bollywood artists entertaining the crowd. However, the program has been delayed due to rain while the outfield and the centre pitch are under covers.

What if the final gets washed off?

For the playoffs (two qualifiers and an Eliminator), if the weather would have played the spoilsport forcing no play possible during the regulation time, then if conditions permit, Super Over would’ve decided the winner.

And in case the conditions not permit even a Super Over, since there were no reserve days for the playoffs, the team that finished higher on the points table would be considered to have won the match.

So what happens if the IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT is interrupted by rain?

Here’s everything you need to know:

If any of the Final, the Eliminator, Qualifier 1 or Qualifier 2 matches are tied, or there is no result, the following shall apply:

16.11.1 - the relevant teams shall compete in a Super Over and if necessary further Super Overs to determine which team is the winner of the match in question; and

16.11.2 - if conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to determine the winner as described in Appendix F then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular Season, finished in the higher position in the League table (in accordance with clause 16.10 above) will be deemed the winner of the relevant play-off match.

The IPL though hasn’t said anything about a reserve day for the final or what happens if there isn’t a possibility of five-overs-a-side contest in the final.

CSK, GT in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans were the first team to advance to the playoffs but lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier with the MS Dhoni-led franchise heading to the summit clash. However, GT bounced back to crush Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier to book a rematch slated for May 28 (Sunday).