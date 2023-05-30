‘Mahi Bhai Aapke Liye Kuch Bhi’: Jadeja’s Emotional Post for Dhoni Goes Viral, Hints that All is Well

Rumours had it that the bond between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been tarnished due to some unknown reasons. The duo appeared to be getting involved in a heated exchange after CSK defeated the Delhi Capitals in their last IPL 2023 league game. The all-rounder posting a cryptic tweet and his wife retweeting it left the fans speculating about a possible rift between the two stalwarts of CSK.

After mulling relentlessly over the Jadeja-Dhoni bonding for more than a week, the fans had a sigh of relief when they saw both star players complementing each other after winning the fifth IPL title on Tuesday night. Jadeja’s fearless knock in the final over, smashing a six and four off the last two balls of the innings, handed CSK a five-wicket win against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Dhoni lifted Jadeja out of joy while the all-rounder dedicated the memorable win to his captain.

On Wednesday morning, Jadeja took to Twitter and shared multiple pictures of him with Dhoni, and wife Rivaba Jadeja where the trio could be seen celebrating the success of CSK.

“We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI. mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…," Jadeja’s tweet read.

Jadeja ended up playing a commendable 15-run knock off just 6 balls, safely sailing the CSK ship to the shore. Speaking with the broadcaster after the victory, he said he’d like to dedicate this win to MS Dhoni.

“Feeling amazing winning fifth title in front of my home crowd. They’ve come in big numbers to support CSK. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for the rain to stop till late at night. Want to say big congratulations to CSK fans. Want to dedicate this win to one of the special members of our team - MS Dhoni," Jadeja said.

Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of a final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK completed the task in the last ball at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.