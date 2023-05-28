'One Century Ignited MI's Hopes, Other Dealt a Crushing Blow': Sachin Tendulkar in Awe of Shubman Gill's Unforgettable IPL Season

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to wish Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans - LIVE

“Shubman Gill’s performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited Mumbai Indians hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket," Sachin wrote on social media.

“What truly impressed me about Shubman’s batting was his remarkable temperament, unwavering calmness, hunger for runs and astute running between the wickets.

Advertisement

“In high-scoring encounters, there are always decisive moments that shape the outcome, and Shubman’s exceptional acceleration from the 12th over onwards propelled Gujarat Titans to a monumental total. It was a display of his capacity to seize momentum and make a profound impact on the game. Likewise, Mumbai briefly got back into the game with Tilak Varma blistering 24 runs against Mohammed Shami and were alive till Suryakumar Yadav got out.

“Gujarat are a formidable side and the wickets of Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya & David Miller will be key for CSK tonight.

“Chennai also bat deep with MS Dhoni coming in as low as number 8, hence it could be a case of one team out-batting the other.

“It’s going to be an interesting Final to watch," Sachin added.

ALSO READ | Unmatched Experience vs Unblemished Record: IPL 2023 Final Brings Together Old Guard CSK and Invincible Newcomers GT in Epic Showdown

Advertisement

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: How Chennai Super Kings Made it to a Record 10th Final

Advertisement

As MS Dhoni’s CSK and Hardik Pandya’s GT face-off, it will be Dhoni’s 11th IPL final (his tenth with CSK) and no player has featured in more summit clashes. On the other hand, Pandya has been a part of five finals before 2023, with an amazing record of winning on all occasions (four with Mumbai Indians and one with Gujarat Titans).

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: How Gujarat Titans Made it Back-to-back Final at Ahmedabad

Meanwhile, CSK will have a chance to equal the historic number (five) of titles with Mumbai Indians while Titans, who surprised everyone by emerging as champions in their debut season, will be keen to make it two in two.

(With inputs from Agencies)