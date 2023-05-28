IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: Viral Video Predicts Hardik-Dhoni Title Decider and Their 'Conversation'

As four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2023 the Indian Premier League (IPL) final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, it will a battle between mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his protege Hardik Pandya.

Ahead of the all-important clash, a video from a Youtube channel went viral on social media.

In the video, two actors, with a likeness to the mannerisms of Dhoni and Hardik can be seen having a conversation. The pair’s conversation has Hardik foreseeing a CSK vs GT IPL2023 final, and suggesting that he will surely win to which Dhoni says that he will win as it is his ‘last IPL’.

The video is a spoof and an imaginary conversation between actors posing as Dhoni and Hardik.

WATCH HERE:

Interestingly both these sides — CSK and GT — had kicked off the season at the same venue, so IPL 2023 has come full circle. The Titans had beaten CSK in the opening game. However, earlier this week, CSK levelled the score with a comprehensive win in Qualifier 1 in Chennai. And now, it’s time for the final showdown between the two teams, which are built around the same philosophy.

Sunday’s game will be Dhoni’s 11th IPL final (his tenth with CSK) and no player has featured in more summit clashes. On the other hand, Pandya has been a part of five finals before 2023, with an amazing record of winning on all occasions (four with Mumbai Indians and one with Gujarat Titans).

Meanwhile, CSK will have a chance to equal the historic number (five) of titles with Mumbai Indians while Titans, who surprised everyone by emerging as champions in their debut season, will be keen to make it two in two.

In Qualifier 1, CSK defeated GT by 15 runs to book their place in the final, as GT then had to beat Eliminator winner Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 to qualify for the summit clash.

(With inputs from Agencies)