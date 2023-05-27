IPL 2023 Final: Irfan Pathan Hails Gujarat Titans Bowlers Ahead of Summit Clash Against CSK

Gujarat Titans advanced to their second consecutive IPL final on the back of Shubman Gill’s magnificent hundred in Saturday’s Qualifier against Mumbai Indians. Gujarat’s bowlers also played their part to perfection. The likes of Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami restricted the formidable batting lineup of Mumbai Indians with their disciplined bowling. Mohit landed a bodyblow on the five-time champions by removing their star batter Suryakumar Yadav. Fans have been left impressed by Gujarat’s potent bowling lineup. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has expressed his admiration for Gujarat’s bowlers on Twitter. He wrote, “Four bowlers of GT have taken 93 wickets. No other team’s top 4 bowlers have taken as many wickets. Such a privilege to have quality bowlers in your team. It makes the job of captain so much easier. Back to back finals for GT."

Advertisement

Many fans have seconded Irfan’s opinion under the tweet.

One fan wrote, “Agree and in the next IPL season expect the same from Mumbai Indians when they will have Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer and Akash Madhwal together!!"

Another tweeted, “GT has the best bowling lineup and they had a brilliant start to IPL. I hope Gill has a great final because GT lineup depends on him, else they will struggle in the final against CSK. Hardik and Nehra ji have done well to help the team together."

Advertisement

Gujarat Titans’ bowlers have been phenomenal throughout the tournament. Their form can be gauged by the fact that Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma currently occupy the first three spots on the IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder list. Shami, with 28 wickets to his name, is the favourite to finish as the leading wicket-taker in this year’s IPL.

The high-flying Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in the blockbuster final on Sunday. While Gujarat appears to be invincible, Chennai are the four-time champions and have the experience of playing in knockouts. Gujarat were trumped by Chennai in Qualifier 1. That defeat will be on their minds when they host Chennai in the finals.