IPL 2023 Final Tickets: Here's How to Get Entry Into the Stadium on Reserve Day

The final of the IPL 2023 has been rescheduled to Monday thanks to an inclement weather. The summit clash was to be held on Sunday evening but relentless rains ensured not even toss would be possible.

Thankfully, there’s a reserve day for the final meaning there’s a possibility of a full contest between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, weather permitting. The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

If you bought a ticket for the final, then IPL has issued a list of important do’s and don’ts.

Here’s what you need to know

When will the IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT be played?

The finale was originally scheduled to be held on May 28 (Sunday). However, due to unfit playing conditions thanks to incessant rain, the match has been pushed into the reserve day which is May 29 (Monday).

What time will the IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT start?

There’s no change in start timing. The toss should be held at 7 pm local time with the first ball expected to be bowled at 7:30 pm local time.

I have a physical ticket for the final, will it be valid for the reserve day?

You must have a physical ticket to get entry. And yes, the same ticket will get you entry into the stadium provided:

The ticket is intact If torn, all the pieces are available Torn but important details are visible

Could I be denied entry despite possessing a valid ticket?

No. However, if you are carrying a torn ticket with important information like gate no, level etc missing, it could result in denial.

What if the rain forces the final to be washed out?

Then the team which ended higher on the points table before the playoffs will be declared as the winner. In this case it will be GT as they topped the standings with 20 points.