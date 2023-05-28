'Understand Love for MS Dhoni but..': CSK Coach Fleming's Message for 'Captain' Ahead of IPL 2023 Final

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming shared an eye-catching tweet ahead of IPL 2023 final giving a special mention to CSK skipper MS Dhoni ahead of what would be the final game for the Yellow Army this season as they prepare to lock horns with Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

CSK coach Fleming tweeted a couple of hours before the IPL 2023 final, playing an ode to the fans of the franchise, who have travelled across the nation, making venues of other franchises appear as if it was a home game. Be it the Motera Stadium the Eden Gardens, or the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, CSK’s fans have flocked to every venue, making the stadiums decked in a sea of yellow.

Fleming’s side remains in the running for their fifth IPL crown as the final between Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans was delayed due to rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The toss was delayed as the two teams awaited the downpour to slow down, however, ahead of the final the CSK coach thanked their loyal fans for giving the franchise so much love throughout the IPL 2023 season.

“Not long now until the final game so a perfect time to say ‘thank you’ for all the support that the team has received this year. We all understand the love for the captain but to see the grounds so full of yellow has been truly amazing. enjoy tonight, it should be a cracker," tweeted the former New Zealand cricketer.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding CSK skipper Dhoni’s future, and ‘Thala’ recently said that he still has some time to decide whether he wants to continue playing.

Speaking about CSK’s victory over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, Dhoni said, “I don’t know, I have eight to nine months to decide, the small auction may be around December, so why take that headache right now? I have ample time to decide."