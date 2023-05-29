MS Dhoni Pranks Deepak Chahar Once Again Ahead of IPL 2023 Final Against Gujarat Titans | WATCH

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is an amazing character, the man was due to play his 10th IPL final, leading CSK into yet another summit clash against Gujarat Titans but ahead of the crucial fixture, there seemed to be no nerves as the CSK skipper decided to play a prank on his teammate Deepak Chahar.

The two players share a special bond and are regularly seen in each other’s company. Not for the first time season, Dhoni decided to have a little bit of fun as he played a prank on Chahar ahead of the final between GT and CSK at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29.

Earlier, the final was due to be played on Sunday however, due to incessant rain, the match had to be pushed to its reserve day.

IPL Final Live Score pdates: Deepak Chahar Drops Shubman Gill’s Catch Early as Gujarat Titans Start Strong

Dhoni won the toss against GT and was happy that the match was played on the reserve day, as he didn’t wanted the IPL 2023 final to be reduced to a 5-overs game or something like that.

“We’ll bowl first with the rain forecast being around. Yesterday we were in the dressing room. As a cricketer you always want to play. It was the crowd that suffered the most. Hopefully we can entertain them. Pitch has been under cover for a long time, but throughout the tournament the pitch has behaved well over here. Quite happy it will be a 20-over game we’ll be playing. Serves justice to the tournament like this. Same team," said the 41-year-old after winning the toss against Hardik Pandya’s GT.

Before the toss took place however, when Dhoni walked out onto the pitch with Bollywood singer King enthralling the fans inside the stadium to his tunes, there was a hilarious moment between Dhoni and Chahar.

The CSK skipper played around with Chahar’s cap while the Indian pacer was seemingly warming up ahead of the summit clash.

Watch MS Dhoni’s prank on Deepak Chaha ahead of IPL 2023 final:

This wasn’t the first time the CSK duo were seen having fun on the field, earlier, another video of Dhoni jokingly hitting Chahar during one of the league games of IPL 2023 had gone crazy viral on social media.

Meanwhile, neither the CSK captain nor Pandya decided to make any changes to their playing XI for the final.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana