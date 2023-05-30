WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja Dedicates IPL 2023 Final Win to 'Special CSK Member' MS Dhoni

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) needed 13 runs off the final six balls to win the rain-curtailed final against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday night in Ahmedabad. Veteran pacer Mohit Sharma was into the attack and did a brilliant job with ball, conceding just 3 runs off 4 deliveries. When it almost seemed like a dead end for CSK, Ravindra Jadeja came to the fore and helped his team script history. With 10 runs needed off the last two balls, the ace all-rounder smashed a six and boundary to hand CSK their fifth IPL title.

The Chennai fans were on cloud nine after MS Dhoni & Co thumped the defending champions by 5 runs, equalling Mumbai Indians’ tally of most IPL titles. On the other hand, Jadeja was greeted by all his teammates for pulling off a courageous act under pressure. The CSK skipper was the happiest as he lifted Jadeja in his lap.

Speaking with the broadcasters, Jadeja dedicated the famous win to MS Dhoni.

“Feels amazing, winning my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I’m from Gujarat, and it’s a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for the rain to stop till late at night, I’d like to say a big congratulation to the CSK fans who came to support us. I’d like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni," Jadeja said.

“I was just thinking I need to swing hard, as much as I can. Where the ball will go, I was not thinking about that, just looking to swing hard. I was backing myself and looking to hit straight because I know Mohit can bowl those slower balls," he added.

Just a few days ago, several media reports claimed a possible rift between Dhoni and Jadeja. The guessing game started after Chennai defeated the Delhi Capitals and the two CSK stars were spotted having an intense conversation. The situation turned mysterious after Jadeja posted a cryptic tweet and later, his wife Rivaba Jadeja retweeted the same. However, a terrific win in the final against Gujarat Titans seems to have pacified things in the CSK dressing room.

Earlier, Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first. Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of a final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK completed the task in the last ball at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.