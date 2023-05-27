IPL 2023 Final: 'My Heart Wants CSK to Win Because The Fact That...' - Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar said that he wants Chennai Super Kings to win the Indian Premier League 2023 trophy. Gavaskar, who has often shared his love and admiration for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, wants another title in the CSK captain’s illustrious career. Dhoni and Co. will face defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023 on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium. The two teams finished at the top of the points table after the league stage where Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat stamped their domination. While CSK managed to outclass the Titans in the Qualifier 1 to become the first team to reach IPL 2023 final.

Gavaskar called CSK his second favourite team after Mumbai Indians as his heart wants to see Dhoni lifting another IPL trophy.

“Chennai Super Kings have always been my second favourite team apart from the Mumbai Indians. My heart wants CSK to win because the fact that MS Dhoni is able to win it one more time would be fantastic. Proving once again that calm, cool decision-making can make a difference. Having said that, Gujarat Titans have been the best team. They have got a terrific opener in Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya," Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Today.

Titans have managed to put out collective effort on the field throughout this season as with the ball Mohammed Shami (28 wickets), Rashid Khan (27 wickets) and Mohit Sharma (24 wickets) have executed plans more often than not. While Shubman Gill is the leading run-getter this season at the moment with 851 runs which includes three centuries.

While Gavaskar further pointed out why the Titans and Super Kings are the two best teams in the season.

“Look the runs have to be put on the board. I know a lot of people of habit of saying that bowlers win you matches but bowlers can only win you matches if there are enough runs to defend. This is where Gujarat Titans and Chennai both have been very good. There batting is contributing, their bowlers are contributing and it’s a very good combination that’s why they are the top two teams," Gavaskar said on India Today