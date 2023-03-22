IPL 2023: Franchises Can Name Playing XI After the Toss- All You Need to Know About New Playing Conditions

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is going to witness some interesting changes to the existing playing conditions. One of them will be – announcing the final XI after the toss. Usually, the captains exchange the sheets before the toss that has the list of eleven players and the extras after assessing the field conditions. However, this year, there will be an option to alter the final line-up depending on whether they are batting or bowling first.

A note, seen by CricketNext News18, has been circulated among the franchises which lists the various changes to the playing conditions. According to that, rule no. 1.2.1, under the section Nomination and replacement of players, states,

“Each captain shall nominate 11 players plus a maximum of 5 substitute fielders in writing to the IPL Match Referee after the toss."

Currently, the captains have to exchange the team sheets before the toss. Now, the practice has been changed to exchange of teams immediately after the toss, to enable teams to choose the best XI depending on whether they are batting or bowling first.

Once this rule gets implemented, the IPL will become only the second T20 league after the SA20 to allow teams to announce their XI after the toss. The inaugural edition of the South African league saw teams naming 13 players on the team sheet initially. Earlier, SA20 director and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith had backed the new rule, stating that it will rule out the impact of the toss and will allow a ‘level-playing playing field’ once the conditions are assessed.

Other changes in playing conditions in IPL 2023

The new set of rules also has several clauses for penalty runs. According to rule no. 18.6 - Runs awarded for penalties - it has been stated that,

“Runs shall be awarded for penalties under clause 18.5 (Deliberate short runs), 21 (No ball), 22 (Wide ball), 24.4 (Player returning without permission), 26.4 (Penalties for contravention), 28.2(Fielding the ball), 28.3 (Protective helmets belonging to the fielding side) and 41 (Unfair play)."

“Note, however, the restrictions on the award of Penalty runs in clauses 23.3 (Leg byes not to be awarded), 28.3 (Protective helmets belonging to the fielding side), 34 (Hit the ball twice), 41.14 (Batter damaging the pitch) and 41.15 (Striker in a protected area)," it added.

