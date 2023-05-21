WATCH: Gambhir Bangs the Table in Excitement as LSG Dodge Rinku's Mayhem to Book Playoff Berth

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were the luckiest on Saturday night as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 1 run and made it to the playoffs for the second time in a row. Krunal Pandya & Co survived the Rinku Singh onslaught, securing the third spot on the table with 17 points. It was a crucial victory away from home and Gautam Gambhir’s reaction summed it up perfectly.

The former KKR captain knows what it takes to win a game at Eden Gardens and as usual, he was cheered up after Yash Thakur successfully ended the game in LSG’s favour. Gambhir banged the table multiple times and hugged his teammates but there wasn’t any smile on his face. The reaction was natural as the game went down the wire with Rinku being on strike in the final over.

With 18 needed off the last three balls, Rinku smashed a six on the fourth delivery of the 20th over. The crowd began to chant his name as they knew what the KKR batter is capable of. However, Rinku couldn’t make it three in a row.

Following the nerve-wracking finish, the LSG players burst into celebration but Gambhir’s act garnered the attention of the fans.

From being 61 for no loss, KKR lost the plot as the LSG spinners strangled them right after the powerplay when Iyer, Nitish Rana (8), and Roy got out for the addition of just 21 runs. By then, KKR’s slim hopes were gone and it was about playing for pride. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) was the pick of LSG bowlers, while Krunal and Krishnappa Gowtham also bagged one each.

LSG thus finished third in the table with 17 points from 14 matches, sealing a back-to-back playoff berths. Chennai Super Kings also ended with 17 points from 14 matches but they took the second spot with a better net run rate of +0.652 as against +0.284 of LSG. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore who play their last matches on Sunday are in the race for the lone fourth spot.