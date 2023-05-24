'Under Guidance of Gautam Gambhir, Naveen-Ul-Haq..': Sunil Gavaskar Highlights LSG Mentor's Impact

Ahead of Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2023 Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants, former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar came up with a massive remark for Gautam Gambhir, the LSG mentor who has been in the headlines ever since his fallout with Virat Kohli.

Kohli also had a heated argument with Naveen-ul-Haq, however, Gavaskar has praised the LSG mentor for grooming players such as Naveen and Ravi Bishnoi and Ayush Badoni all of whom have played a key role for the Lucknow-based franchise.

The team led by Krunal Pandya will be aiming for their maiden IPL title as they lock horns with Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champs at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 24.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Key Player Battles to Watch Out For

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans to reach the final of IPL 2023 awaiting their opponents. Despite missing their skipper KL Rahul, LSG have finished the league campaign strongly under the tutelage of Krunal Pandya but Gavaskar insisted that Gambhir has also played a big role.

“Look at the progress made by Rinku Singh under Chandu Pandit, the terrific coming back to form of Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy, and Nitish Rana growing as a captain," wrote the cricketer turned commentator.

“Under the guidance of Gautam Gambhir, see how Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, and Naveen-Ul-Haq are flowering, as also under Ashish Nehra and Hardik Pandya, who invariably find a new player of the match. That’s simply because communication and reach are easy for the domestic Indian players in these teams," added Gavaskar.

ALSO READ| LSG vs MI, IPL Eliminator: From Suryakumar Yadav to Nicholas Pooran, Here Are The Players to Watch Out For

Advertisement

The veteran further added, “Mind you, there will always be the overseas champ who has a way with young players and can act as a guide and mentor to them. These are rare exceptions and not the norm."

Ever since LSG joined the IPL bandwagon last year, they have remained unbeaten against Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma’s side will look to set that record straight in a must-win clash for both teams on Wednesday night.