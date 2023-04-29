IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir’s Poker Face During LSG's Excellent Batting Display Becomes a Viral Meme

Gautam Gambhir, Lucknow Super Giants’ mentor, is famous for keeping a poker face no matter the match situation. So whenever Gambhir ends up showing even a hint of an emotion through his action or expression, it becomes a viral meme.

This time though it was business as usual for the two-time world cup winner as he provided some more viral material during LSG’s IPL 2023 clash with Punjab Kings in Mohali.

Gambhir was spotted sitting at the Lucknow dugout, minus any emotions, despite his side racking up the highest score of this season’s IPL - which is also the second highest in the league’s history.

Lucknow batters put on a power-hitting masterclass, posting a mammoth total of 257 runs. One look at Gambhir and you will fail to make out if his team had just come close to setting an all-time IPL record.

People went on to bring out hilarious meme references, saying that Gambhir might not be happy because LSG could not break the record for the highest total (263 runs) in IPL history, held by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Some fans predicted that Lucknow captain KL Rahul’s disappointing show with the bat might be the reason behind Gambhir’s dissatisfaction.

Rahul could survive just 13 balls at the crease and scored 9 runs.

A picture of Gambhir and Rahul engaging in a serious discussion in the dugout was shared several times with fans adding their own flavour of humour to it.

Here are some other hilarious reactions:

Following the huge 56-run victory against Punjab, Lucknow have now jumped to the second spot in the table with five victories in eight games. Their batting department looks in red-hot form, sparking the hope for another playoff qualification this season.

Except for Rahul, other top-order batters showed an explosive approach. Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis notched up a half-century each while Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran played blistering cameos.

Young LSG pacer Yash Thakur excelled on the occasion and picked up four wickets. Among others, Afghan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq grabbed three wickets and Ravi Bishnoi fetched two scalps as well.

After putting up an enthralling show with the bat, Stonis also marked his presence in the wicket-takers list as the Aussie all-rounder got one wicket to his name.

