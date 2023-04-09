IPL 2023: Getting Into Indian Team Just Part of Our Process, Says Vijay Shankar After Blistering Knock

After 18 overs, Gujarat Titans were 158/4 and it seemed like they would just cross 180 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their second home game of IPL 2023. But Vijay Shankar, coming in for an unwell Hardik Pandya in the playing eleven, had other ideas.

Shankar showed his impressive six-hitting range on the IPL stage by smashing Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur for five sixes and two fours in the 19th and 20 overs, yielding 45 runs overall, to end up unbeaten on a 24-ball 63, as Gujarat ended up with 204/4 in their 20 overs.

Shankar put his stunning onslaught to being able in enjoying the game in the ongoing season. “It is just that I am enjoying a lot more (in the ongoing season). Last year, something was off. I did really well in domestic (this year)."

“I just wanted to do well for my team. They retained me and I just wanted to give my 100%. The support staff have been helping me a lot since I joined the camp. Happy it worked well today," he said in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Shankar had been in the Indian team for a brief period in 2019, including getting the nod ahead of Ambati Rayudu for the ODI World Cup squad. But his time in England was cut short due to a toe injury, which started a phase for him when he was out injured whenever trying to get back to playing the game.

“I was injured at the (2019 ODI) World Cup. I came out of that tournament and then did not get close to it (national team selection). Getting into the Indian team is just part of our process and is important for us to keep doing well. I really want to thank the NCA physios and trainers, and the physios and trainers here (for getting me in shape)," he concluded.

