IPL 2023: Gill, Miller, Manohar And Afghan Spin Duo Shine as Gujarat Titans Hammer Mumbai Indians

Shubman Gill and the Afghanistan spin duo of Noor Ahmed and Rashid Khan helped Gujarat Titans register a thumping 55-run win over Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium. It was a dominant show from Gujarat Titans in all three departments as Mumbai Indians were restricted to just 152/9 in reply to Gujarat Titans 207/6 on Tuesday.

Noor (3/27) and Rashid (2/27) spun their web around Mumbai Indians batters and shared 5 wickets amongst them. With the win, Gujarat have now moved to the second spot on points table with 10 points in 7 matches.

Chasing the mammoth target, Mumbai Indians lost their skipper Rohit Sharma early as he lost the battle of captains to his counterpart. It was a 144.2 kmph delivery as Hardik hit the deck hard and Rohit was not in a position to play it on the leg side and edge it in the air. The GT skipper got under the ball and took an easy catch to dismiss Rohit for just 2.

Ishan Kishan also struggled against the top-class bowling of Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya in the powerplay as he struggled to get going. The southpaw scored 13 runs off 21 balls and was dismissed by Rashid Khan.

Cameron Green displayed some positive intent during his 33-run knock which was laced with three sixes but Noor castled him in the 11th over to put Mumbai Indians on the mat. Impact Player Tilak Varma also had a forgettable outing as he was trapped in front of the wicket by Rashid Khan for just two.

Meanwhile, it didn’t stop there as MI’s finisher Tim David was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Noor.

Suryakumar Yadav displayed some fighting instincts during his 23-run knock but became the third victim of Noor as he punched it straight in the bowler’s hand. He hit three fours and one six during his short stay in the middle.

Mumbai Indians lost hope after Suryakumar’s departure but Nehal Wadhera entertained the crowd with his 21-ball 40. The southpaw played three fours and three sixes to reduce the gap between the two teams.

Mohit Sharma also claimed a couple of wickets as he dismissed Wadhera and Arjun Tendulkar (13) in the death overs.

Earlier, Shubman continued his love affair with Narendra Modi Stadium as he scored a sublime half-century to set up the foundation of a big score. He slammed 56 runs off 34 balls which was laced with 7 fours and a six.

The middle-order batter complimented his knock quite well as Abhinav Manhor (42) and David Miller (46) made valuable contributions in the second half of the innings. While Rahul Tewatia (20*) gave the finishing touch to the Gujarat Titans’ innings as they posted their highest score in IPL - 207/6.

David Miller blazed away to a 22-ball 46, Rahul Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 20 in just five balls, while Abhinav Manohar needed only 21 deliveries to make 42 during a vital partnership of 71 runs for the fifth wicket with the South African.

