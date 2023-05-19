IPL 2023: Glenn Maxwell Trolls RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis After 'Learning From Master' Comment on Mohammed Siraj

Glenn Maxwell hilariously trolled his skipper Faf du Plessis over a recent picture of the South African batter trying to learn a skill or two about batting from Mohammed Siraj.

RCB recently shared a picture wherein Faf could be seen along with Siraj and the latter was seen batting in the nets. While the RCB captain said that he was looking to ‘learn from the master’ Maxwell couldn’t keep calm as he left a hilarious comment on his captain’s remark.

“Making his case for a swing in the middle," wrote RCB in the caption of the picture with Du Plessis seen noticing Siraj’s batting technique.

The Proteas legend left a comment on the post praising the Indian bowler but Maxwell decided to troll his skipper instead.

“Learning from the master Mia magic," commented Du Plessis, to which Maxwell replied, “Is he trying to show you how to change your grip."

While the picture was shared by the Bengaluru-based franchise ahead of their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Du Plessis continued scoring at a blistering rate as he went past the 700-run mark in the IPL 2023 campaign.

The veteran opener has amassed 702 runs in 13 innings for RCB as he continues to lead the scoring charts this season and has taken control of the IPL Orange Cap race.

Du Plessis put together a 172-run opening stand for RCB along with Virat Kohli against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they chased down the required target of 187 with four balls to spare at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Kohli smashed a century in 62 balls and RCB dominated the Sunrisers’ bowling attack to pick up an 8-wicket win that helped the franchise jump to fourth place in IPL 2023 points table. Virat and Faf also broke the record as the highest-scoring opening partnership in the history of IPL having amassed the most runs in the league’s history by any two openers.