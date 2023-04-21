'Poor, Predictable': Glenn Maxwell Trolls Virat Kohli After RCB Pair Engage in Rock, Paper, Scissor Game

Royal Challengers Bangalore comfortably defeated Punjab Kings by 24 runs in Mohali on Thursday to bounce back to winning ways. During the match, at one point, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell were seen playing rock, paper and scissors. After RCB’s win over PBKS, Maxwell trolled Kohli, revealing that the 34-year-old is very ‘predicable’ and he always goes for paper.

The pair of Kohli and Maxwell share an incredible bond and it was there for all the fans to see as they engaged in some fun games of their own during RCB’s win over Punjab Kings.

Maxwell beat Kohli and made sure to rub it in, as the former took to Twitter to reveal that Virat always goes for paper whenever they play rock, paper and scissors.

“Poor predictable Virat, always goes paper," tweeted Maxwell.

Maxwell failed to shine with the bat against Punjab Kings but Kohli smashed his fourth half-century of IPL 2023, scoring 59 runs in 47 balls. His opening partner, Faf du Plessis scored 84 in 56 setting a brilliant platform to build upon but the rest of the RCB batters failed to rise to the occasion.

Still, the Bengaluru-based franchise managed to score 174/4 in 20 overs, and a fiery opening spell from Mohammed Siraj, combined with brilliant work from RCB players in fielding helped them restrict PBKS to 150 in their chase.

Siraj got a four-wicket haul, was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ and even took home the purple cap. Du Plessis also took control of the orange cap after his fourth half-century of IPL 2023.

Prabhsimran Singh scored 46 runs, and Jitesh Sharma also added 41 runs to the cause but the rest of the PBKS batters struggled as they suffered a 24-run defeat.

The victory took RCB to fifth place in the IPL 2023 standings, whereas Punjab Kings dropped to seventh place.

