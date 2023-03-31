IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings All You Need to Know

The highly anticipated opening day of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League is here and there couldn’t have been a bigger fixture to kick things off.

Holders Gujarat Titans host four-time title winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as the IPL 2023 curtain raiser gets underway at 7.30 pm IST.

Maverick Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya led the GT side to a title victory last year, in their debut season as the Ahmebadab-based team made a dream start to life in the globally watched T20 cricket league.

Pandya will set out to defend his title and their first test is against the perennial Chennai Super Kings, under the stewardship of former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

CSK had a forgettable campaign last year out, as they finished just one place above bottom Mumbai Indians, and will look to get back to winnings ways with an opening day win over the champions.

Both teams have strengthened their squads at the auction, as CSK went big on English all-rounder Ben Stokes, acquiring him for a whopping 16.25 Crore Indian Rupees as their marquee signing. They also picked up the services of veteran Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane and added Nishanth Sindhu, Ajay Mandal and Bhagath Verma.

CSK also snapped up New Zealand bowler Kyle Jameson, who had to be replaced by South African Sisanda Magala, after the former picked up an injury.

GT picked up New Zealand batsman par excellence Kane Williamson, while also adding West Indies player Odean Smith. They also managed to rope in KS Bharath, Urvil Patel, Shivam Mavia and Mohit Sharma to their ranks.

The Gujarat side also enlisted the services of Irish seamer Joshua Little to bolster their bowling attack.

Ahead of the GT vs CSK IPL 2023 curtain raiser here is all you need to know:

When will the IPL 2023 match between GT and CSK be played?

The IPL 2023 season opener between GT and CSK will be played on the 31st of March 2023.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between GT and CSK be played?

The match between GT and CSK will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match between GT and CSK will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the IPL 2023 match between GT and CSK?

Fans can catch the LIVE action of the game between GT and CSK on the Star Network on Television and the online streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

