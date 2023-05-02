IPL 2023, GT vs DC: Axar Patel in Line For Promotion as Delhi Capitals Look to Fix Middle Order Woes Against Gujarat Titans

IPL 2023 continues to be a nightmare for the Delhi Capitals who have failed to fix myriad on-field issues that have resulted in six defeats from eight matches. Their latest capitulation at home was the latest in a series of frustrating performances this season which has gone from bad to worse.

They haven’t fired as a unit so far and their next challenge is a versatile Gujarat Titans for whom different players have stood up on various occasions to take them over the line.

What: GT vs DC, IPL 2023

When: May 2 (Tuesday)

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 7:30 PM IST

DC Team News

Prithvi Shaw’s dismal run has given an opportunity to Phil Salt to open alongside David Warner. He was at his destructive best in the last game, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and team would need him to be consistent alongside Warner and number three Mitchell Marsh, who finally played to his potential against SRH with an all-round performance.

Delhi have been guilty of losing too many wickets in the middle overs and they must address it going forward. Keeping the in-form Axar Patel for the death overs is understandable but considering his dream run with the bat over the past 12 months in international cricket, Warner could push him to number five if not higher.

Coming into the season as a replacement player, Priyam Garg has got a much needed opportunity and he only has himself to blame if he cannot make it count. Veteran Manish Pandey can also do better at number four.

The Indian bowlers in the side are not faring as badly as the batters but Mukesh Kumar can definitely improve his economy rate, having conceded close to 11 runs per over in seven games.

Old horse Ishant Sharma has done his job in the three games he has been part of while Anrich Nortje will be looking for wickets in the coming games.

GT Team News

Delhi are in deep trouble and they are up against an opponent in GT who have built a reputation of winning a game from any situation. Chasing 180 against KKR on Saturday, they were in a spot of bother but eventually got home with 13 balls to spare.

Batting alongside David Miller, Vijay Shankar played one of his best IPL innings to take the team to its sixth win in eight games. The defending champions remain the team to beat this season.

Irish left arm pacer Joshua Little is coming into his own after learning some harsh lessons in his debut season.

In the spin department, they could always bank on Rashid Khan but now they have another Afghanistan gem in Noor Ahmad, who has bagged eight wickets in four games with an impressive economy rate of 7.33.

Full Squads

DC: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Yash Dhull.

GT: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma

