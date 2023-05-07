IPL 2023, GT vs LSG Toss Report: Lucknow Opt to Bowl; No Naveen-ul-Haq in LSG Playing XI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 51 pits two brothers – Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya – against each other as Gujarat Titans square off against Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The defending champions are currently leading the table with 14 points while Lucknow are placed third with 11 points. The visitors will surely miss their regular captain KL Rahul who has been ruled out of the tournament, with a thigh injury, while Krunal continues to lead the side.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to bowl first. They have made a change to their side; Quinton de Kock has finally found a place in the XI and he has replaced Naveen-ul-Haq.

“We will bowl first. It’s a dream come true for us, leading our respective sides. Overall the wicket will play the same. We have a good batting side, and we fancy our chance to chase down the total. We have played good cricket, and we stand at a good stage in the points table. de Kock is in, Naveen misses out," said LSG stand-in captain Krunal Pandya.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans have also made a change to their XI, said Hardik. Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been included in the mix and he replaces Joshua Little who has flown back to Ireland to play a 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

“We would have batted. I got what I wanted. It’s an emotional day, our father would have been proud. This is something happening for the first time, so our family is proud. One Pandya will definitely win today. It’s about expressing ourselves and not worry about the result. The fear of failure might creep in, but we need to play good cricket. One forced change, Little is out as he has to play for Ireland, Alzarri comes in for him," said Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya.

Here are the playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Lucknow Super Giants: Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.

Impact subs: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

Impact subs: Ayush Badoni, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad.

