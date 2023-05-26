IPL 2023 GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Key Player Battles, From Rohit Sharma vs Shami to SKY vs Rashid Khan

Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns with Gujarat Titans for what promises to be an epic clash before the IPL 2023 final as the two sides clash for the third time this season to contest for a place in the summit clash against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings.

Rohit Sharma’s forces registered a convincing victory over Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs on Wednesday in Chennai and next up they face the defending champions, GT, who were beaten by CSK in the Qualifier 1.

With both teams having beaten each other once during the IPL 2023 league stage there is nothing to choose from between MI and GT. That being said, here are a few key player battles which could decide the fate of the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2:

Rohit Sharma vs Mohammed Shami: Mumbai Indians’ skipper hasn’t enjoyed a stellar campaign so far this season by his lofty standards while Mohammed Shami has taken 26 wickets and holds the IPL Purple Cap. Also, the GT pacer has dismissed Rohit twice in IPL before. Furthermore, Rohit’s strike rate dips to just 118.51 when he plays against Shami, thus making this an intriguing battle.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Rashid Khan: Suryakumar Yadav is the leading run-getter for Mumbai Indians while Rashid Khan is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season behind Shami. To keep SKY at bay, GT might turn to their most potent spin weapon to help keep Surya at bay who has smashed a century against the Titans earlier this season. Rashid has yet to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav, giving the MI stalwart a crucial edge in this battle.

Hardik Pandya vs Akash Madhwal: Gujarat Titans won the IPL last season because Pandya was firing on all cylinders with both the bat and the ball. This season, Hardik’s performances have dipped and he has been dismissed by pacers six times, managing to score in double figures just once in his last four innings. A big game player, Pandya will face the man of the moment Akash Madhwal who would be brimming with confidence to keep the GT batters at bay.

David Miller vs Piyush Chawla: Another key battle that could shape the fate of the contest between GT and MI, Chawla is the highest wicket-taker for his side, and he has already dismissed the Proteas star twice in IPL, while Miller’s strike rate dips to just 120 against the leg spinner.