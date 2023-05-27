IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Pips Faf du Plessis to Top Orange Cap Tally, Mohammad Shami Keeps Purple Cap Lead

Shubman Gill smashed 129 to help holders Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) by 62 runs in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. With te win, GT booked their place in the IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings at the same venue on Sunday.

Gill’s 60-ball knock — his third century in four IPL innings — powered Gujarat to 233-3, a total they defended by bowling out five-time winners Mumbai for 171 in 18.2 overs in the last playoff in Ahmedabad.

Chasing a mammoth target, MI never looked in the hunt despite Suryakumar Yadav’s 38-ball 61 and were eventually bowled out for 171 in 18.2 overs. For GT, Mohit Sharma (5/10) was the pick of the bowlers, while Rashid Khan (2/33) also did his bit with the ball.

The mega clash also impacted the Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists.

Orange Cap

Shubman Gill took the Orange Cap from Faf du Plessis with his third IPL hundred, his highest score in the season. The GT opener now has 851 runs from 16 games with anavrage of 60.79 and a strike-rate of 156.43. Du Plessis is out of the IPL 2023 after RCB’s exit as he ended his run tally with 730 runs in 14 matches.

Virat Kohli is third with 639 runs as Yashasvi Jaiswal is fourth with 625 runs.

Only CSK’s Devon Conway, who also has 625 runs, has a game left in IPL 2023 but will need to score record-breaking runs in a match to topple Gill to take the Orange Cap.

Purple Cap

Mohammad Shami is sitting at the top of tally in Purple Cap race with one wicket more than his teammate Rashid Khan. As both tpicked up two wickets on Friday, Shami now has 28 wickets as Rashid has 27 scapls to his name.

GT’s Mohit Sharma picked up 5 wickets to climb up to third with a total of 24 scapls, pushing Piyush Chawla down to fourth, despite the veteran spinner picking up a wicket to take his tally to 22.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzevndra Chahal is fifth aling with CSK’s Tushar Despnade, with both having 21 wickets, with the latter needing to pick most of the wickets in the final to win the Purple Cap.

(With inputs from Agencies)