IPL 2023: Defending Champions Gujarat Titans Decimate Rajasthan Royals in 9-wicket Win

Gujarat Titans cruised to a massive 9-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in their IPL 2023 encounter on Friday.

GT bundled out RR for a measly total of 118 in 17.5 overs before managing to chase down the target with ease with 37 deliveries to spare.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first at home as the Jaipur-based team lost the services of English batsman Jos Butler early in the game as he fell to GT captain Hardik Pandya in the second over of the game.

A mix-up between the wickets cost RR the wicket of their in-from Indian youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had to depart for 14 runs off 11 deliveries. Samson joined his teammate in the dugout after as he fell for 30 off 20 balls to Irish pacer Joshua Little.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Riyan Parag were dismissed cheaply for 2 runs and 4 runs respectively before Devdutt Padikall was sent back to the pavilion by Noor Ahmed after registering 12 runs off as many deliveries.

Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel did not manage to cross the single-digit run mark as they succumbed to Rashid Khan and Ahmed respectively for 7 and 9 runs.

New Zealand international Trent Boult was the only player other than Samson, Jaiswal and Padikkal to breach the double-figure run mark for the Royals on the day as he managed to make 15 off the 11 deliveries he faced before falling to Indian pacer Mohammed Shami.

GT wrapped up the Royals with the run out of Australian Adam Zampa, who was out for 7 off 9, while Sandeep Sharma remained unbeaten at 2 for 5.

Chasing the low total, GT opened the innings with Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill, who was in as an impact player.

The pair put up a 71-run stand for the first wicket before Gill was stumped off a Yuzvendra Chahal delivery after managing to rack up 36 runs off 35 balls.

Pandya walked in to bat at number 3 and saw out the game alongside Saha. Pandya finished the game unbeaten on 39 off 15, while Saha managed to score 41 runs off 34 deliveries to seal the deal for the holders.

