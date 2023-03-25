'When Tennis Meets Cricket": Gujarat Titans' Innovative Style Of Training Ahead Of IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans are slated to start their Indian Premier League (IPL) title defence with a fixture against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings on March 31. Ahead of their IPL 2023 campaign, the Gujarat team management was seen implementing a unique style of training session on Friday, March 24.

The Gujarat-based franchise decided to come up with a tennis racquet, in a bid to prepare the batters for the fast pace. Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudarshan was spotted taking part in the innovative training in the nets. The IPL 2022 champions also shared a clip of their creative practice session on Instagram.

“Practised once last year, but I think last year I was getting hit every delivery on the helmet. But this time it was much better compared to the last year," Sudarshan could be heard saying in the video.

“#NowPlaying When Tennis meets Cricket!" wrote the franchise on social media.

The post went viral in no time garnering more than 1 lakh views on Instagram. Cricket fans also lauded the innovative training style and wished Gujarat Titans good luck for IPL 2023.

“Nice carry on and win Gujarat Titans," wrote one Instagram user.

Another person sent out his best wishes for Sai Sudarshan. “Sai anna all the best," the comment read.

Gujarat Titans made their maiden IPL appearance last time and the Hardik Pandya-led side could not have asked for a better start to their campaign. Gujarat Titans reached the final last time after showcasing a spectacular display at the league stage.

They managed to win 10 of their 14 league games last time. In the summit clash, they clinched a seven-wicket win over IPL 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals to lift the trophy. Skipper Pandya emerged as their highest run scorer- 487- in IPL 2022. In the bowling unit, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami excelled after claiming 20 wickets in the last IPL edition.

Gujarat Titans spent Rs 6 crore to rope in fast bowler Shivam Mavi at the IPL 2023 auction. The 24-year-old emerged as Gujarat’s most expensive buy ahead of the IPL 2023 season. In the overseas category, they acquired the services of Joshua Little, Kane Williamson and Odean Smith. Apart from Mavi, Little, Williamson and Smith, Gujarat Titans team management also bought- KS Bharat, Urvil Patel and Mohit Sharma.

