IPL 2023: Star Pacer Leaves Gujarat Titans After RR Clash. Here's Why

Gujarat Titans fast bowler Joshua Little will head back home as he has been named in the Ireland squad for a 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh, starting May 9. He will leave the RR camp for national duty after the match against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur.

GT Director of Cricket Vikram Solani has confirmed that Little will fly back to Ireland for the ODI series and will return on May 14 after the conclusion of the series and join the squad back.

“We wish Josh the best as he heads back to represent Ireland in the ODIs. He has had a good run in his first Tata Indian Premier League and we look forward to welcoming him back once he finishes the ODI series," said Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans.

Little was roped in by the Gujarat Titans in the mini-auction for a whopping sum of Rs 4.4 crore. The Irish fast bowler has been phenomenal so far, picking up 6 wickets in 8 games with the best figures of 2 for 25.

Against the Rajasthan Royals on Friday, he picked the crucial wicket of skipper Sanju Samson who top-scored with a 20-ball 30. Samson moved across the line to play on the on side but could only get a leading edge, collected by Pandya as the RR skipper looked at the surface in disbelief.

Rashid then outgunned Ashwin for the majority of the eighth over, dismantling his off-stump on the final ball. Riyan Parag continued to disappoint as he failed to read the Afghan leggie’s googly in the 10th over and appealed unsuccessfully against the umpire’s leg-before call.

After 10 overs, RR were reeling at 72 for five. Noor got into the act to keep RR under the pump, castling the left-handed Devdutt Padikkal (12) in the 12th over and trapping the dangerous Dhruv Jurel (9) leg-before in his next.

Rashid returned in the 15th over to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer (7) leg-before, with the Caribbean batter’s horrendous run continuing in this IPL.

(With PTI Inputs)

