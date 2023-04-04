IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Name Dasun Shanaka as Kane Williamson’s Replacement

Gujarat Titans (GT) named Dasun Shanaka as Kane Williamson’s replacement for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Williamson had suffered an on-field injury to his right leg while attempting a catch at the boundary in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Shanaka, Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain is an explosive middle-order batter who also bowls right-arm seam. Shanaka was on fire in the recent T20I series in India, smashing 124 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 187 while averaging 62.00. He was also Sri Lanka’s leading run-scorer in the subsequent ODI series, scoring 121 runs in three innings.

Signed for his base price of INR 50 lakh, this will be Shanaka’s maiden season in IPL.

Williamson shared a heartfelt message before heading back home on Monday.

He posted a picture of himself in which he could be seen standing on crutches while leaving India, thanking the franchise and all the people who supported him in the past couple of days.

“Just wanna wish the Gujarat Titans team all the best for the remainder of the season. Wish I could have been there with you all but not to be. And I also want to thank the fans for all their love support and I look forward to a speedy recovery. Thank you," Williamson had earlier said.

