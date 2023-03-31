IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Toss Report: Gujarat Titans Opt to Bowl; Stokes, Hangargerkar Make Debuts for CSK

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is finally at the doorstep and the new season gets underway with the clash between reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. The mouth-watering clash between the two heavyweights is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, defending champions GT have won the toss and opted to field in the season opener. Since the new rule of announcing the playing XIs after the toss has come into existence, GT skipper Hardik Pandya said he’s yet to be aware of the combination his team will be playing.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match no. 1 Live Score

“We’ll bowl first. It’s always good to play here. New start, new season, quite exciting. Almost everyone in the country has got motivation from him (Dhoni). Been a fan and admirer of him. Want boys to enjoy it. The result will take care of itself. It’s different - I’ve left it in the coach. Ashu pa works all night on what needs to be done," said Pandya after winning the toss.

On the other hand, CSK captain MS Dhoni said his team would also have bowled first. Unlike Pandya, he named his four overseas players – Ben Stokes, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner and Moeen Ali.

“We were also looking to bowl. Looks a good wicket and I don’t think it will change. Don’t know if there will be dew because it rained last night. You want to play in front of people. This stadium is twice the capacity of other stadiums. Fantastic atmosphere. The preparation was good. We assembled quite early. It’s a luxury to have (impact player). It becomes slightly easy to take the decision because you can use it at any time. The influence of all-rounder has become slightly less because of the rule," Dhoni said.

Here are the playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph.

