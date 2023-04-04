IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Gujarat Titans Win Toss, Opt to Bowl against Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to field first against David Warner’s Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans - LIVE

Capitals are playing their first home game of the season after 2019 while the Titans are featuring in their first away match of the tournament, with the pitch described to be a flat one with a slight tinge of grass.

After winning the toss, Pandya said South Africa batter David Miller and uncapped India batter B. Sai Sudharsan come in for injured Kane Williamson, who is ruled out of the tournament, and all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

“Going to bowl first. Not sure how the wicket is going to play. Obviously losing Kane - we’re gutted. Especially for him. As a team we can manage, but gutted for him. Miller comes in for Kane. Sai Sudharsan comes in for Vijay. Not much talking in our team. Just about keeping things simple and focusing on controllables. Pitch looks fantastic. Dew might kick in later," Pandya said at the toss.

Delhi skipper David Warner said young wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel will make his IPL debut, with Anrich Nortje coming in for Rovman Powell, along with Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya relegated to impact player substitutes.

“Looks like a nice wicket. Have to come out with positive intent and post a good total. It’s awesome. What a good turnout it is tonight. Hopefully we can make it our fortress. Anrich and Porel come in. Rovman misses out. It’s a long tournament, going to be a few harsh calls," Warner said at the toss.

DC vs GT Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals - Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Gujarat Titans - Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

