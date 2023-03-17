'Best Franchise Competition in the World': Sunrisers Hyderabad's Crorepati Batter From England in Love With IPL

Young batter Harry Brook has been a sensation in international cricket since making his debut for England. The 24-year-old is already a T20 World Champion and has scored four hundreds in just 6 Test matches. He has gotten fewer opportunities in the white-ball games but he possesses a phenomenal strike rate in both ODIs (98.85) and T20Is (137.77).

Following an impressive international debut, Brook is ready to experience the extravagance of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of the 2023 season, the right-hand batter was roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a whopping sum of Rs 13.25 crore in the mega players’ auction. And now, he is set to join the orange army while the fans are eagerly waiting to witness his batting prowess on Indian tracks against world-class bowlers.

Harry himself is excited to showcase his talent in the subcontinent. In a conversation with ESPNCricinfo, the youngster said IPL is the best franchise cricket tournament in the world and he can’t wait to play in it.

“It’s the best franchise competition in the world," Brook was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“Everyone wants to play in it. There are a lot of good players there, and hopefully, I get some opportunities to express how I’m playing at the minute – and show the world I’m capable of scoring runs anywhere," he added.

Representing the SRH in IPL 2023 will not only bring Harry into the bigger picture but will also give him an opportunity to spend time with the legends Brian Lara, Muthiah Muralidaran and Dale Steyn in the nets as the trio form the coaching staffs for the Sunrisers.

“Brian Lara is a legend of the game… I used to love watching him when I was younger," he said.

Harry had a dream start to his Test career as he shattered the long-standing record of Vinod Kambli for the most runs in the first nine Test innings. With 809 runs, he went past Kambli’s tally of 798.

“I’m very lucky to have come into this Test side," Brook said.

“The way we’re trying to play, the positive brand of cricket we’re trying to play to entertain the crowd – it suits my game more than any, really."

