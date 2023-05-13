'Disappointed With Crowd, Not Great Umpiring Either': Heinrich Klaasen After Bizarre Series of Events During SRH vs LSG

Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen expressed his disappointment over the crowd’s behaviour and umpiring decisions during the Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. Klaasen was the standout performer with the bat for Hyderabad in the must-win clash 47-run off 29 balls which was laced with 3 sixes and 3 fours.

Meanwhile, the match was halted in the penultimate over as reportedly someone from the crowd threw something at LSG dugout.

Klaasen said he was disappointed with the crowd and suggested that the halt broke SRH’s momentum as he got out on the last ball of the over.

“Disappointed of the crowd to be honest, that’s not what you want. That also broke the momentum," Klaasen said after SRH’s innings.

In another event, LSG’s paceman Avesh Khan bowled a full toss to Abdul Samad on which the batter managed to get a single the onfield umpire gave it a no-ball and LSG went for the review which worked in their favour. Samad and his batting partner Klaasen were shocked by the third umpire’s decision.

Klaasen also expressed his displeasure with the umpire’s call as he said, “Hopefully the umpires stay consistent. Not great umpiring either."

Klaasen and Abdul Samad took Sunrisers Hyderabad to a competitive 182 for 6 against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match here on Saturday.

“Not known as a big turner of the ball, LSG skipper Krunal (2/24 in 4 overs) bowled two identical classical left-arm orthodox deliveries, which had drift as well as enough turn to hoodwink Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram (28 off 20 balls) and Glenn Phillips (0)," he added.

The Proteas glovesman also talked about the Hyderabad surface and said the twin wickets of Markram and Phillips’ in quick succession shifted the momentum.

“The wicket changed quickly in the middle. There was some spin and decent amount of bounce, there were a few rippers (by Krunal - Markram and Phillips’ wicket.) That broke the moment, it was difficult to play the harder length balls," Klaasen said.

He also advised his spinners to bowl quickly on the surface to trouble the batters.

Need to bowl length and slower ones into the wicket, can’t be too full. It’s not a bad wicket, but it’s a bit slow. Can use the natural variations. I reckon if the spinners can bowl quickly into the wicket, the natural variations can take over.