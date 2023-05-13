IPL 2023: BCCI Punishes Heinrich Klaasen, Amit Mishra for Breaching Code of Conduct During SRH vs LSG Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen played a terrific 44-run knock against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday night. However, the South African landed in trouble for making an ‘inappropriate comment’ during the game. The IPL governing council has found him guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct and as a punishment, fined Klaasen 10 percent of his match fee.

“Heinrich Klaasen has been fined 10 Percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 58 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on May 13," the IPL statement read.

IPL 2023 DC vs PBKS Live Score

Advertisement

“Klaasen admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.7 which states the use of public criticism/inappropriate comment in the IPL’s Code of Conduct," it added.

The game was halted for a while after the crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium expressed dissent over an umpiring howler during the SRH innings. A high full toss by Avesh Khan was called no-ball by the on-field umpire which SRH batter Abdul Samad inside-edged for a single. Though LSG reviewed the decision and strangely, the TV umpire adjudged it a fair delivery, stating that the batter was slightly crouched while facing the ball.

Samad and his batting partner Heinrich Klaasen weren’t happy with the latter chatting with the on-field umpire, expressing his frustration.

“Disappointed of the crowd, to be honest, that’s not what you want. That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either," a frustrated Klaasen said during an interaction with the broadcasters.

Amit Mishra punished for his celebration

The IPL governing council has also slapped Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Amit Mishra for his celebration after dismissing SRH opener Anmolpreet Singh on Saturday.

“Amit Mishra has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct. Mishra admitted to level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct which states abuse of equipment during the match. Mishra accepted the sanction," the IPL release read.

Advertisement

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," it added.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Amit Mishra Displays Aggression After Dismissing Young SRH Opener

During the nine over of the match, SRH skipper Markram smashed Mishra for a six on the third ball. However, the veteran spinner bounced back a couple of deliveries later to dismiss opener Anmolpreet Singh. Mishra showed great reflexes to execute a caught and bowled as Anmolpreet departed for 36. After taking the catch, Mishra banged the ball hard on the ground, bringing out a furious celebration after removing the SRH opener.