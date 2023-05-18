IPL 2023: Heinrich Klaasen Brings Up Century With Six, SRH Owner Kavya Maran's Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

Heinrich Klaasen smashed a century against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, to propel Sunrisers Hyderabad to a fight-worthy total of 186/5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 18.

Klaasen brought up his century with a maximum and celebrated his ton by letting out a huge roar, a complete outpour of his emotions. Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran’s reaction to the century also caught the eyes of fans.

Having won the toss, RCB captain Faf du Plessis invited SRH to bat first although the 2016 IPL champs got off to a mixed start as their openers Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi only managed to stitch together a 27-run stand.

Michael Bracewell removed Abhishek before getting the wicket of his fellow SRH opener Tripathi in the same over.

Skipper Aiden Markram could only score 18 runs, before Klaasen tried to steady the ship.

The South African batter first stitched a partnership with his captain, but once Markram departed, Klaasen joined hands with Harry Brook.

Klaasen smashed his century in just 49 balls, including 8 boundaries and 6 maximums. The last six came when the SRH batter was at 97, he launched one straight down the park to breach the three-figure mark.

The entire Sunrisers dugout gave Heinrich Klaasen a standing ovation and so did the owner Kavya who looked happy seated in the stands.

Watch Kavya Maran’s reaction as Heinrich Klaasen bring up century with six:

Klaasen’s inning ended shortly after he notched the century as Harshal Patel dismissed the Proteas batter with a yorker. The SRH batsman tried to clear the ball over the ropes but got no contact with the ball and Patel struck the stumps.

The RCB bowler also gave applause to Klaasen showing good sportsmanship. Brook then continued the assault as Sunrisers posted a total of 186/5 against the Bengaluru-based franchise.