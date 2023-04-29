IPL 2023: Injury Scare for Marcus Stoinis in LSG's Crushing Win Over Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured a thumping 56-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on friday, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, in match number 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

LSG made history by scoring a mammoth 257/5 against PBKS, thanks to attacking fifties from Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers. Lucknow started their innings strongly with Mayers scoring a quickfire 54 off 24 balls. Stoinis and Ayush Badoni then put on an 89-run partnership, keeping LSG steady in the middle overs. Nicholas Pooran’s blazing 19-ball 45 helped LSG achieve the second-highest total in IPL history, with RCB holding the record for the highest score of 263/5 in 20 overs against Pune Warriors India in 2013.

Stoinis was the star performer of the match and added the crucial wicket PBKS skipper of Shikhar Dhawan in the first over of the chase to go with his 40-ball 72.

Unfortunately, his Player-of-the-Match performance was blemished by an injury to his left index finger. In an attempt to stop an Atharva Taide shot during his second over, Stoinis sustained a blow to his finger, causing him to immediately fall to his knees in pain.

The physio provided initial treatment before Stoinis walked off the field. He stated that the injury could have been better, and he will undergo a scan later.

“It’s been better but yeah, it is what it is," Stoinis said after the game. “We will get a scan later."

Despite Atharva Taide’s top-scoring effort of 66 off 36 balls for the home team, Punjab Kings fell short in their chase, as the required run rate was almost 13 runs per over. Punjab ended up scoring 201 runs in 19.5 overs.

Although Taide played well and recorded his first-ever IPL fifty-plus score, Liam Livingstone (36 off 22) and Sikandar Raza (23 off 14) could not stay long enough to put pressure on the opposition.

Additionally, skipper Shikhar Dhawan could only play two balls in his return. LSG’s young pacer Yash Thakur was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/37 in 4 overs.

Despite their best efforts, Punjab Kings suffered their fourth loss in eight games, while LSG secured their fifth win in eight matches.

