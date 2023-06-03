'International Cricket Doesn't Have a Monopoly on Players' Time': Pat Cummins Credits IPL for Changing the Landscape

The inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008 and its ever-rising popularity among the players and fans has changed the face of international cricket. While IPL has established itself as the premier T20 tournament in the world, a host of other leagues have sprung up over the years providing players with greater options in terms of experience and money.

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has credited IPL for ending international cricket’s monopoly over a players’ time.

“It’s been coming for a while, but I think it is here now. International cricket doesn’t have a monopoly on players’ time, like it did in the past. The IPL changed that a decade ago, but there’s just going to be more and more content that creeps in, so I think we’ve got to be proactive about that," Cummins was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Cummins added that convincing players to keep the national team at the forefront would be a challenge and predicted the international calendar to change in the coming few years.

“We have to keep making playing for Australia as special as we can, keeping a high performance to get every single player wanting to play for Australia as much as we can. That’s going to be the challenge. I think it’s upon us now, and we’ve got to start thinking about that quite deeply. I think fast-forward a few years time, a 12-month international calendar might look a little bit different," he said.

IPL already has a near two-month long dedicated window meaning no major tours/tournaments are/will be scheduled while it’s underway. There have been predictions that the cricket schedule for a year will start mirroring that of football where club competitions dominate.

“I have always said that the bilateral cricket will suffer, there is no question about that. With the leagues spreading around the world, it’s going to go the football way," Shastri told ESPNcricinfo.

“The teams will assemble just before the World Cup, they play a little bit of bilateral, clubs will release the players and you play the mega World Cup. So it’s going to go that way in the long run whether you like it or not," he added.