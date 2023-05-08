IPL 2023: Irfan Pathan Reminds Sandeep Sharma 'Cricket's Unwritten Rule' After the No-ball Blunder

Sandeep Sharma had a nightmarish experience on Sunday as he bowled a no-ball on the final delivery, costing his side Rajasthan Royals the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. The right-arm quick had to defend 5 runs in the last ball with Abdul Samad being on strike. Sandeep seemed to have completed the task as Samad holed out to Jos Buttler near the long-off fence. But to RR’s dismay, it was given an over-stepped no-ball. Samad made no mistake in striking the free hit out of the park, chasing down a massive 215-run target.

ALSO WATCH | ‘One of the Best..’: Virat Kohli Hails Rashid Khan’s ‘Brilliant’ Catch to Dismiss Kyle Mayers

Advertisement

Following Sandeep’s blunder, Irfan Pathan took to Twitter and shelled out a stern notice saying, “Keep your foot behind the line, or you’ll find yourself treading a fine line between success and a no-ball failure." The former Indian all-rounder labelled it as “an unwritten rule" of cricket.

Irfan Pathan’s tweet garnered mixed reactions from Indian cricket fans. Some agreed with the former cricketer, but some also pointed at Rajasthan’s below-par fielding as a reason for their defeat. A fan felt bad for Sandeep Sharma as the Rajasthan pacer could send off Abdul Samad in the very first delivery of the final over had Obed McCoy could complete a catch.

Advertisement

Earlier, Opener Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson shone with the bat for Rajasthan Royals posting a mammoth 214 runs during their first batting. Buttler smashed 95 off 59 deliveries, while Samson scored 66 runs in 38 balls. Hyderabad pulled off a promising start to the chase with the opening pair of Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma stitching a 51-run partnership in the powerplay.

ALSO READ | ‘I Won’t be Bragging. It Would Have Been Nice If..’: Hardik Pandya on Friendly Rivalry with Brother Krunal

After Anmolpreet was dismissed for 33, Abhishek and Rahul Tripathi went hard on the opposition bowlers. Abhishek registered 55 off 34 balls, while Tripathi missed the half-century by just three runs. In the end, some blistering cameos by Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Philips, and Abdul Samad got the job done for Hyderabad.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here