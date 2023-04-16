IPL: Iyer's Ton in Vain as Ishan, SKY Guide Mumbai Indians to Crucial Win vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav returned to form and guided Mumbai Indians to their second win of the season. Mumbai Indians extended their domination over Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium with a 5-wicket victory on Sunday. It was a thrilling game of cricket as Venkatesh Iyer ended KKR’s century drought and helped them post a challenging 185/6 on the scoreboard. Iyer got hit at the start of the innings but fought hard and scored a classy 104-run knock which eventually went in vain.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was going through a lean patch with the bat before Sunday’s clash, scored a valuable 43 runs off 25 balls as his knock was laced with 4 fours and three sixes.

MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Match Highlights

Tim David (24*) gave a finishing touch to the Mumbai Indians’ innings as KKR failed to defend the 186-run target at Wankhede Stadium. He also hit the winning runs for the side as Mumbai won the match with 14 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, it was Ishan Kishan who set up the platform for the Mumbai Indians to register back-to-back wins this season. Kishan took the KKR bowlers to the cleaners in the powerplay and smashed 58 runs off just 25 balls. It was his first half-century of the season after a topsy-turvy start to the season. He scored five fours and as many sixes in his match-winning knock.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who was not part of Mumbai Indians’ starting XI, came out to bat as an opener in their chase as he was picked as the Impact Player. The Hitman didn’t score big but the 20-run knock was enough for him to register his name in the record books.

Young Tilak Varma also made a valuable contribution with his 30-run knock which stabilised the chase after Rohit and Kishan’s wickets.

Earlier, asked to bat first, KKR lost their openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8) and Narayan Jagadeeshan (0) early. While Venkatesh continued his sublime form with the bat and became the first batter for KKR to score an IPL ton since Brendon McCullum’s iconic century in the first match of the tournament way back in 2008.

The 28-year-old India and KKR batting all-rounder Iyer waged a lone battle with the bat against Mumbai Indians, recording his highest score in the IPL as well as this season among all batters, hitting an overall six fours and nine sixes to bring up the second century of this IPL edition from only 49 balls.

Iyer bettered the record set by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Harry Brook a couple of nights ago in terms of fastest century this season, who made 100 from 55 balls against KKR.

If Iyer kept attacking the MI bowlers from one end, KKR kept losing wickets at the other on regular gaps. Nitish Rana (5) also had a game to forget with the bat, mistiming one to long on off Shokeen and walked away after exchanging a few words with the spin bowler.

KKR’s latest sensation Rinku fell for a run-a-ball 18 with two fours and all-rounder Andre Russell freed up his arms, scoring his first double-digit total after three games to finish on 21 not out from 11 balls (3x4s, 1x6s).

Shokeen was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai Indians with a couple of wickets.

