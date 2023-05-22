All Okay Between Dhoni & Jadeja? Suspense Galore After All-rounder’s Wife Responds

The fans have been speculating something awry between Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni ever since they got involved in a heated conversation on Saturday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The all-rounder then posted a cryptic tweet that left fans muddling over a possible rift between the two stalwarts. And now, Jadeja’s wife, Rivaba Jadeja, has retweeted the post, adding more twist to the entire episode.

After CSK defeated Delhi Capitals to seal a playoff berth, Dhoni was seen having a heated conversation with Jadeja while the latter didn’t look pleased at all. Several clips surfaced on the internet in which the CSK skipper was looking furious at his teammate. The netizens began the guessing game. While some said Jadeja is getting scolded for giving away too many runs, others called it a possible spat.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Sanjay Bangar Gives a Major Update on Virat Kohli’s Knee Injury

A picture reading, “Karma will get back at you, sooner or later it surely will", and Jadeja sharing it with the caption, “Definitely," has already sent the netizens into a confused state. Mystery intensified when Rivaba retweeted the post and wrote, “Follow your own Path".

The CSK may have qualified for the playoffs but the fans are busy decoding the tweets posted by Mr and Mrs Ravindra Jadeja. The speculations are unending as everyone is desperate to know what’s cooking in the CSK camp.

Advertisement

Here are some of the reactions:

ALSO READ | RCB Coach Sanjay Bangar Opens Up on Dinesh Karthik’s Poor Patch

Chennai Super Kings on Saturday thumped Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to become the second team this season to qualify for the playoffs. They ended the league stage with 17 points and will face the reigning champions Gujarat Titans in the first Qualifier on Tuesday in Chennai.