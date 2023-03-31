IPL 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Officially Out; Mumbai Indians Name Replacement For Star Pacer

Ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will take no part in IPL 2023 and named his replacement.

Similarly, Rishabh Pant, who had undergone a freak car accident in December last year will miss IPL 2023 and Delhi Capitals have roped in a replacement for him.

The star India pacer has been ruled out of IPL 2023 after undergoing surgery on his back recently, a troublesome issue that saw the star pacer miss the T20 World Cup as well, last year.

In his place, Sandeep Warrier has joined up with the record five-time IPL champs. As per a release from IPL, Delhi Capitals also roped in Abhishek Porel as Rishabh Pant’s replacement.

Sandeep Warrier, who has played for India, has thus far played 68 T20s and scalped 62 wickets. He was previously a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, having played 5 IPL games.

While Porel joins DC for INR 20 Lakh, MI have brought Sandeep Warrier on board for INR 50 Lakh.

20-year-old Porel has played 16 first-class, 3 List A and 3 T20s in his career so far. He has 695 runs to his name, at an average of 30.21, and has effected 58 catches and 8 stumpings in first-class cricket. Porel also notched half-centuries in the semi-final and final of the Ranji Trophy earlier this year while representing Bengal.

Pant is expected to stay on the sidelines for a long time, the middle-order batter could reportedly miss the ODI World Cup later this year. On the other hand, Bumrah was recently seen attending the WPL 2023 final, wherein Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals to lift the inaugural title.

While no timeframe has been put on Bumrah’s return, the BCCI do not want to repeat what happened last year and the star pacer will not be rushed while he’s recovering from the back issue.

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of IPL 2023 on Saturday, 01 April 2023.

Similarly, Mumbai Indians are set to kick-start their IPL 2023 campaign against RCB on April 2 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

