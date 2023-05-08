'Reminds me of Andrew Symonds': Brett Lee's Massive Praise for Punjab Kings' Breakthrough Star in IPL 2023

Andrew Symonds was one the greats in world cricket at the peak of his powers, the Australian all-rounder did have his fair share of controversies but his on-field prowess was matched by very few, however, Brett Lee feels that Punjab Kings batter Jitesh Sharma reminds Lee a little bit of how Symonds played.

Jitesh has the highest strike rate in IPL 2023 season among batsmen in the first ten balls, and the Punjab Kings batter has been a massive find for the Mohali-based franchise.

Sharma scored 239 runs in 10 matches this season so far with a blistering strike rate of 164.81 however, the same rises to a massive 183 in the first ten balls.

During a recent interaction with JioCinema, Lee, who previously represented Punjab from 2008-2010 was full of praise for Jitesh.

“He has got a very good power game without trying to over-hit the ball. You got guys trying that come out and lose their shape, almost bludgeon the ball over the boundary. Jitesh Sharma doesn’t do that, He actually plays proper cricket shots," Lee told JioCinema.

The legendary Australian pacer stated that the quality which makes Jitesh similar to Symonds is that the Punjab Kings batter plays big shots while remaining in control, and just swings his bat wildly, Symonds too was in the same mould.

“He reminds me of Andrew Symonds the way he bats. He used to come out and not just hit the ball super hard but in total control. That’s a great asset to have," Lee added.

Punjab Kings have scored multiple 200-plus totals in the IPL 2023 season in the past few games, and Shikhar Dhawan said that his side would love to keep scoring big after winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Monday.

Jitesh has played a key role for his side this season and the 29-year-old was backed by PBKS batting coach Wasim Jaffer to go on and play for Team India.

“It feels nice to see him grow so well as a batter and as a finisher, because he has batted at No. 5, 6 even 7 and whatever the team has demanded he has produced results against quality bowlers and teams. I feel he’s almost ready to play for the Indian team," said Jaffer ahead of PBKS’ match against KKR.

