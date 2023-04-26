IPL 2023: Jofra Archer Denies Travelling to Belgium, Says 'Putting Out an Article Without Facts is Crazy'

Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archer has hit back at reports claiming that he left the five-time IPL champs mid-way through the season to undergo minor elbow surgery in Belgium. Archer was not in the playing XI for MI as they suffered a 55-run defeat against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. There was plenty of speculation regarding his fitness and unavailability, and recent reports had claimed that the English pacer had left the franchise to undergo minor surgery on his left elbow in Belgium.

Archer has been battling injuries on his elbow for a long time now and had only returned to the field after being on the sidelines for nearly a year. He missed the T20 World Cup in 2022 however, England still won the marquee tournament in their star pacer’s absence.

The 28-year-old recently played for England ahead of joining up with Mumbai Indians and is expected to be a key figure for his nation in the Ashes 2023, which will take place after the conclusion of IPL 2023.

Archer took his Twitter handle and quashed speculation about him undergoing elbow surgery and denied that he didn’t travel to Belgium.

The Mumbai Indians marquee signing didn’t mince his words and lambasted the reports claiming that he left the MI camp.

“Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy. Who ever the reporter is shame on you, an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it’s people like you that are the problem," wrote Jofra Archer on Twitter.

The Englishman had last featured in MI’s previous IPL 2023 matcha against Punjab Kings and he appeared in no discomfort, completing his quote of 4 overs, whilst also picking up 1 wicket.

Mumbai Indians are already without the services of Jasprit Bumrah for the ongoing season and have been struggling when it comes to their bowling department, conceding runs aplenty in the death overs as seen in both of their recent games against Punjab and Gujarat Titans, wherein Rohit Sharma’s side ended up being defeated on both occasions.

