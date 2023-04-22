IPL 2023: Jofra Archer Returns as Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl vs Shikhar Dhawan-less Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first against Sam Curran’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma announced that Jofra Archer is back in the side.

“We are going to have a bowl first. Really nice to have some wins under the belt, winning is always nice and the atmosphere is good but the job is not done. Quite surprisingly nice and pleasant. Looking forward to this game. We have had some injuries but Jofra is back and that is the only change. Wankhede is a good pitch to bat on and it gets better as the game goes on, hopefully we restrict them and chase it down later," Rohit Sharma sadi after winning the toss.

Sam Curran said that Shikhar Dhawan is still not fit to play.

“Back to back games and not much time to think about it. No Shikhar, that’s why I am here but he’s recovering and should be back soon. Great opportunity for the others to put their hand and we are going with the same team. Lot of close games for us. We would have bowled as well, that is the trend but hopefully we do well. Have a good powerplay and then take it from there," Sam Curran said at the toss.

MI vs PBKS Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Subs - Ramandeep Singh , Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera

Punjab Kings - Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Subs - Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Gurnoor Brar

