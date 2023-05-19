IPL 2023: Jos Buttler Sets Unwanted Record for Most Ducks in a Single Season After Winning Orange Cap Last Year

Having won the IPL 2022 Orange Cap last season, Jos Buttler was the highest run-scorer as he helped fire Rajasthan Royals into the final last year where they lost narrowly to Gujarat Titans. However, Buttler has had a stunning fall from grace as he registered the unwanted record for most ducks in a single IPL season (5) after his dismissal against Punjab Kings on Friday.

The England white-ball skipper has endured a torrid time in the IPL 2023 season and his woes continued as he registered his fifth duck against PBKS at the Dharamshala Stadium, the most by any matter in a single IPL campaign.

The stark difference between Buttler’s scores between this season and last year becomes evident from his stats as he scored 863 runs in 17 innings for Rajasthan Royals last season but the ongoing campaign has not been his best as the Englishman could only manage to score 392 runs in 13 innings, not too bad but given his own lofty standards, the RR opener would not be happy with it.

Also, another intriguing stat about Jos Buttler is that in his previous 85 innings in IPL history, he had only gotten dismissed on a duck just once, but in IPL 2023 season alone he has suffered five ducks in his past 10 innings.

A batsman who has a total of 3223 runs in a total of 95 innings in IPL history at an average of 38.37 and a strike rate of 148.59, Buttler will look to put behind the ongoing campaign and start fresh next season onwards.

Meanwhile talking about the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, PBKS finished strongly and posted a total of 187/5 following a shaky start. Earlier, Sanju Samson had won the toss and he opted to bowl first and his bowlers duly proved their skipper’s decision right as they rattled the Punjab opening order with quick wickets.

Jitesh Sharma, however, smashed a quickfire 44 off 28 balls, whereas Sam Curran returned unbeaten at 49 in 31 balls, and Shahrukh Khan also scored an unbeaten knock of 41 in 23 balls to provide a flourishing finish to PBKS.